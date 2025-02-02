Cricket is a hugely popular sport in England and India, and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has often expressed his love for the sport on multiple occasions. Sunak, who is currently in Mumbai, was seen playing cricket at Global Cricket School during his visit to the academy on Sunday morning. In an Instagram post shared by gcsglobalcricketschool, the former PM could be seen talking with young aspiring cricketers, and also trying his hand at cricket, where Sunak could be seen batting. ‘Am I Ready for the Call Up?' British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Interacts With James Anderson, Plays Cricket With Young Children (Watch Video).

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Plays Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishad Pai Vaidya (@nishadpaivaidya)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)