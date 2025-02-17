Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his family visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty and his two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak warmly waved at people who had gathered there to catch their glimpse.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 17: Michael Jordan, Ed Sheeran, K. Chandrashekar Rao and Paris Hilton - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on February 17.

Earlier on Saturday, Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.

In the visitors book, he wrote, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you.". His wife, Akshata Murty, also cherished the experience and wrote, "A memory for the ages"

Also Read | Pope Francis Is Stable, Followed Mass on Television As He Recovers From Respiratory Infection, Says Vatican.

Former PM Sunak, who is in India, had previously witnessed the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2. He watched the match along with his father-in-law Narayan Murthy.

In a post on X, Sunak stated, "Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win. Despite the result, it was an honour to meet @josbuttler and @surya_14kumar before the match and a pleasure to watch the cricket with my father-in-law."

https://x.com/RishiSunak/status/1886099572037927134

He also indulged in a game of "tennis ball cricket" in Mumbai on February 2. Taking to X, Sunak wrote, "No trip to Mumbai would be complete without a game of tennis ball cricket."

https://x.com/RishiSunak/status/1885972831810326829

On February 1, Sunak attended the Jaipur Literature Festival along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws Sudha Murthy and Narayan Murthy. Rishi Sunak served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, from October 2022 and July 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)