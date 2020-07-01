New Delhi, July 1: Dinesh, the son of late former union minister Beni Prasad Verma succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Dinesh (40) had tested positive for the infection a few days back in Lucknow. Thereafter, he was shifted to Delhi for treatment.

Beni Prasad Verma died on March 27 this year. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party and served as the union steel minister in the UPA-2 government.

