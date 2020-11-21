Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits, said Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Friday.

"A team of district officials reached Amilia village after receiving information about the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor. We have been informed about four deaths, while five-six people are admitted in the hospital," said Goswami, adding the samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing.

The culprits will be punished as per law, the official said. (ANI)

