After rolling out the latest Android 11 OS update to OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T smartphones, the Chinese phone maker is now preparing to roll out the update on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. As per a recent report from Android Authority, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series users will not have to wait for much for the new over-the-air (OTA) OxygenOS 11 update. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series include OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. This new report contradicts earlier reports claiming that the update will not be available until next year. The company rolled out Android 11 OS update for OnePlus 8 series starting October 1, 2020. OnePlus 9 Likely to Be Launched Around Mid-March 2021: Report.

The rest of the OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro had started receiving the over-the-air (OTA) OxygenOS 11 update from October 1. However, there are no details on how soon the update will arrive on the OnePlus Nord affordable phone.

The year 2020 has been quite a busy one for the Chinese phone maker, and the OxygenOS 11 is a big release for the brand. The update not only brings best features from Android 11, but also will offer features like Always On Display and a revamped weather app.

Once the Android 11 OTA update is rolled out on the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, next inline products to receive the update will be OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. However, the company recently rolled out the OxygenOS 10.3.6 update with September 2020 Android security patch with some improvements and bug fixes. The phone maker has confirmed that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones will also receive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update in the future.

