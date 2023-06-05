Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking an escort vehicle of Punjab Cabinet minister Balkar Singh in Jalandhar, said police on Monday.

The incident took place near Ravidas Chowk in Jalandhar at around 1 am when a group of men engaged in a verbal duel with the security of the escort vehicle for overtaking them, they said.

The men, who were in an inebriated state, also allegedly threw stones at the vehicle.

Police, however, said the minister was not present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

A police official said four of them have been arrested and a case has been registered against them. The accused were identified as Jatin, Ashish, Rishu, residents of Jalandhar, and Nakul, resident of Kapurthala.

They have been booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar) Jagmohan Singh.

