Bengaluru, June 5: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the budget will be presented on July 7 and a decision would be taken in this regard in the cabinet meeting.

Speaking to reporters at Davanagere helipad, "Budget session is likely to begin from July 3 and the budget will be presented on July 7 and a decision would be taken in this regard in the cabinet meeting." Karnataka CM also said that the size of the budget can only be known after consultations and meetings. Environment and Humankind Are Mutually Connected: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on World Environment Day.

"The previous Government had presented a budget of Rs. 3.09 lakh crore. We can only get clarity regarding the size of the budget only after the meeting on budgetary preparations will begin," the Karnataka CM said.

Reacting to questions on the Cow slaughter bill, the CM said "Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 already existed and an amendment was brought to the same."

He also mentioned that the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide seeds and fertilizers to farmers on time. Reacting to the issue of an increase in electricity rates, he said that a decision has been taken about the growth by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"The earlier decision is being implemented," he said. Karnataka Chief Minister also mentioned that arrangements have been made to reopen the Indira Canteens. Karnataka CM Directs Milk Federation Not to Reduce Fixed Price of Procurement.

"It has been instructed to make arrangements to reopen the canteens. He said that arrangements will be made to provide salaries to the employees of the canteens if they have not received it," he said. Earlier in the month of February Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)