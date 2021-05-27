New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly firing at a 32-year-old property dealer in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on May 18, when two bike-borne men fired at Islam, the property dealer, while he was at his office.
He was taken to a hospital by his relatives and his condition was stated to be stable, the police said.
The police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter on the basis of Islam's statement.
According to the police, two of the four accused --Rahimuddin and Abid -- are contract killers and the other two -- Imran and Rashid -- are cousins of the property dealer.
Imran and Rashid were involved in a property dispute with Islam and had given Rs 3 lakh to the contract killers for his murder.
Rahimuddin was arrested from Noida on May 23 after police identified his motorcycle with the help of CCTV footage, a senior police official said.
He later disclosed the names of his co-accused who were also nabbed.
Imran during interrogation claimed that Islam had earlier attacked him, following which he and his brother Rashid hatched a conspiracy to kill him, the police said.
