Barabanki (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Thursday with fake currency having a face value of Rs 2.11 lakh from Satrikh area here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Saurabh Tiwari, Shiv Shankar Verma, Mohd Aleem and Ritik Mishra from Gokulpur village, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

During interrogation they told the police that Shiv Shankar used to prepare fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 by scanning them and used to circulate them in Ayodhya, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur and other districts.

Besides the fake currency, police also recovered laptop, papers, printer and scanner from the accused.

