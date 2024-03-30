New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A criminal racket that was involved in offering employment has been busted in New Delhi, with four gang members, including three women, arrested, Delhi Police officials said.

According to the police, the gang operated a 'placement agency' by the name of 'Digi Recruiters' and called over 500 potential victims daily. They obtained bulk data of employment seekers on payment from online job portals, and called victims to various offices in Nehru Place, Kaushambi, among other areas in Delhi, NCR.

Also Read | Easter 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to People on Easter Eve.

In the process, they cheated large sums in the name of registration, interview, and processing, only to later stop communicating.

A multi-victim case under sections 420/406/34 IPC, PS EOW, was registered in Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, on complaints of 29 victims in which it was alleged that they were induced and cheated on the pretext of providing them jobs of drivers, guards, and field boys in Delhi Metro, among others, police said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Interfaith Couple Harassed by Mob in Charminar Region, Four Arrested After Video Surfaces.

Police said those criminals had been running their office at Nehru Place, Delhi, since the beginning of 2023. After operating for two-to-three months, the alleged persons had absconded. They had cheated around Rs 7.5 lacs from victims.

The four arrested members were identified as Nikita Thakur (aged 32), Yogita @ Yashika (aged 29), Hemlata (aged 38), and Mohd Asad (aged 22), police said.

"During investigation, several incriminating documents have been recovered at their instance. It was found that they sourced the details of potential victims from a popular online job portal... Using the bulk data of employment seekers, the gang had called over 80,000 potential victims," police said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)