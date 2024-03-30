Hyderabad, March 25: On Monday, March 25, an interfaith couple in Hyderabad, Telangana, experienced harassment and abuse. Four people were arrested as a result of Charminar Police's investigation after the incident's footage went viral on social media. A man and a woman wearing a burqa and holding a baby can be seen being confronted by several Muslim males in the widely shared video. They can also be seen hitting the man repeatedly, over his Hindu identity, to show their dislike of his being in the Charminar with a Muslim woman.

The accused insisted on seeing his Aadhaar card as evidence of his religious identity. The victim continued to be harassed in spite of the pleads of the woman donning a burqa. Moral Policing in Karnataka: Woman Alleges Repeated Gang-Rape After Men Barge Into Hotel Room of Interfaith Couple in Haveri (Watch Video).

On Tuesday, March 26, the police filed a suo motu case and quickly put up special squads to find the offenders. The next day, four people were taken into custody. The accused's cell phones with the widely shared video footage were recovered, which aided the investigation.

The couple was physically attacked by four people. The couple also had a baby with them. Charminar The accused also attempted to hurt the infant, ACP P Chandrasekhar stated. The accused have been taken into custody and will appear in court, he said. Couple Assaulted in Haveri: Men Barge Into Hotel Room of Interfaith Couple in Karnataka, Thrash and Film Them; Two Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The horrifying incident was captured on camera, wherein several people allegedly warned the man not to go out with the woman because he (the man) belonged to a certain neighbourhood and was "lying" about his name. This video clip went viral on social media, leading to the registration of the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).