Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI) Four projects worth a total of Rs 1,211 crore that received Expressions of Interest (EOIs) during the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) in February have begun work as of April, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said on Wednesday.

He added that foundation stones for eight more projects, with a combined investment of Rs 2,675 crore, will be laid later this month.

The minister said the four projects have the potential to generate 3,050 jobs.

The projects include AI firm Dynimated's Rs 800 crore investment in Ernakulam, Joy Alukkas Group's Rs 300 crore residential and hospital project in Ernakulam, a Rs 51 crore chipboard manufacturing unit by Positive Chip Boards in Ernakulam, and MS Wood Alliance Park's Rs 60 crore manufacturing unit in Kannur.

As many as 8,800 jobs will be created by the eight projects, Rajeev told a press conference here.

He added that this affirms Kerala's standing as a premier investment destination with increased investor trust in the government.

Also, another five projects with an investment outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore and the potential to generate 2,400 jobs are slated to begin in June, the minister noted.

The upcoming projects include Kalyan Silks' Rs 500 crore investment in Thrissur, Athachi's Rs 100 crore project in Palakkad, Sutherland's Rs 1,500 crore project in Kochi, and Gasha Steels' Rs 110 crore unit in Palakkad.

Other projects include Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences' Rs 200 crore facilities in Kollam and Thrissur, Delta Aggregates' Rs 15 crore private industrial park in Pathanamthitta, Indraprastha's Rs 100 crore project in Kochi, and Geojit Financial Services' Rs 150 crore project, also in Kochi.

"The proactive steps taken by the government following IKGS 2025 underscore the state's strong commitment to investor facilitation and results-driven governance," he said.

"By combining transparent digital tools, decentralised execution, and policy reform, Kerala is setting a new benchmark for investment promotion and project implementation in the country," the minister added.

Among other major proposals that came up at IKGS 2025, the Genome Valley at Life Sciences Park, with an investment of Rs 3,800 crore in Thiruvananthapuram, will commence construction shortly, while Unity Mall in Thiruvananthapuram will be inaugurated in November, Rajeev said.

