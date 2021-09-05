Jhabua, Sep 5: Four persons were killed and 17 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned on Sunday at Dhaturiya village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased and injured, all residents of Padalghati village under the Bamaniya police station area, were headed towards the Mahi river to immerse ashes of a villager when the front tyre of the tractor-trolley burst and overturned, an official said.

"The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Dhaturiya village under the Raipuriya police station area, about 50 km from the Jhabua district headquarters," said Anil Bamaniya, in charge, Kalyanpura police station.

He said the deceased men aged between 37 and 45 years.

"The injured persons were admitted to the Petlawad health centre for treatment," Bamaniya said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled the spot after the incident. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act, the officer said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

