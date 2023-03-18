Srinagar, March 18: Four people were killed and 28 injured on Saturday when the bus in which they were travelling turned turtle as the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Minibus Turns Turtle in Rajouri; Two Killed and 12 Injured.

The incident took place on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Barsoo area of the south Kashmir district, they said. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Bus Carrying Devotees Plunges Into Gorge in Reasi District; Two Killed and 19 Injured.

Four passengers, all residents of Bihar, died in the accident. Twenty-eight passengers were injured and 23 of them have been taken to various hospitals here for treatment, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

