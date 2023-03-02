Jammu, March 2: Two persons were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Police sources said a minibus went out of the driver's control and turned turtle at Kewal Turn in Rajouri. "14 people injured in this accident were shifted to hospital. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 17 Injured as Bus Turns Turtle in Rajouri.

"Two critically injured persons died in the hospital while 12 are under treatment," sources said. More details were awaited.

