Ahmedabad, July 20: Nine people were killed in an accident that took place Thursday morning on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway here. The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday morning. Gujarat Road Accident: Four Members of Family Killed After Car Rams Into Truck in Surendranagar.

Fatal Accident Near ISKCON Temple 

Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, at Sola Civil Hospital, said, "12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead." The injured are being treated in the hospital, he added. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Nine Dead in Major Mishap Involving Two Cars on ISKCON Flyover in Ahmedabad.

Further information is awaited.