New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Police South-West District has arrested four persons involved in Jeharkhurani activities (gangs that target people with sleeping pills and loots them). With their arrest, seven stolen/looted mobile phones, one auto used in the commission of crime, and ten strips of sleeping pills (intoxicants) used to commit crime have been recovered.

The team started working on technical and manual inputs. Surveillance of the stolen mobile was analysed. The team analysed over 30 KMs of CCTV footage related to recent theft incidents and successfully traced the auto used during the commission of the crime. All four accused were apprehended while they were roaming to dispose of the stolen items and plan further thefts.

The accused used to target solo outstation passengers, mostly travelling to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of North India. They would offer cold drinks laced with sleeping pills. Once the victim became unconscious, they looted mobile phones and valuables. Since most victims were in a hurry to travel back, they usually did not lodge a complaint, which helped the accused avoid detection.

In the recent case on July 13, the accused drugged the victim near Dhaula Kuan and fled with his mobile phone. Based on sustained efforts, the case has been successfully worked out with the arrest of all gang members.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police PS Model Town has solved a case of theft with the arrest of the accused, aged 37 years, who was a resident of Mausam Vihar, Delhi.

"During the investigation, the team recovered stolen cash amounting to Rs 14,05,000/- and one scooter used in the commission of the crime. Additionally, an account of Rs 10,50,000/- was traced and frozen in two separate bank accounts. The accused is a first-time offender. His motive for committing the theft appears to be the lure of easy money and a desire to sustain a lavish lifestyle," said Police. (ANI)

