New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Four posts, including that of chairperson, are lying vacant in the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

These posts are of constitutional nature, he said in a written reply.

The minister said the post of chairperson, vice-chairperson and two posts of members are lying vacant from June 27, 2023; July 27, 2019; and January 16, 2020, respectively.

The post of chairperson fell vacant due to the resignation of the incumbent on personal grounds, he added.

Proposals for selection of chairperson and members of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) received by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry from various sources -- including eminent personalities, chief ministers of states, MLAs, MPs and directly -- are scrutinised in the ministry, he added.

The credentials of the proposed persons are verified from the state governments/state authorities concerned.

Once approved by the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, the proposals are sent to the Cabinet Secretariat for consideration and approval of the competent authority, followed by communication of the selected names to the President's Secretariat for approval of the president.

The president approves the names for appointment as chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of NCST. A gazette notification is issued after the joining of posts by the chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of NCST, Tudu said in the reply.

