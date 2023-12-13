Ghaziabad, December 13: A sex racket being operated from a house in posh colony of Rajnagar in Sector 7 was busted with the arrest of four people, police here said on Wednesday. Kavi Nagar Police in a raid late Tuesday night at the house arrested a man and three women, including the one who was running the operation, Assistant commissioner of police Abhishek Srivastav said. Sex Racket Busted in Pune: Bangladeshi Girl Forced Into Prostitution by ‘Facebook Friend’, Rescued From Brothel in Budhwar Peth by Cops

The woman had earlier been arrested twice – once each by Sihani Gate and Kavi Nagar Police -- on similar charges. The raid was conducted following a tip-off about traffic of strange people to the house. Sex Racket Run From Hotel by 17-Year-Old Girl Busted in Navi Mumbai's Vashi; Four Women Rescued

All four were sent to jail on judicial remand after being produced before a court, the ACP said.

