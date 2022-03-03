Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 64,453, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 296, as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Twenty-one people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 64,065 people, he said.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Tawang, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Leparada, Lohit, East Siang and Capital Complex Region, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.40 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 92 active cases.

Over 12.64 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 391 on Wednesday Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 3.58 per cent from 4.63 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,39,424 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

