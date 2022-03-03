Delhi, March 3: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains till March 3. IMD said that Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will witness a rainfall on March 3.

Check Tweet:

03/03/2022: 04:50 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi , NCR ( Gurugram) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 2, 2022

IMD reported that a depression has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the morning of today i.e. March 3. The depression will move towards the North Tamil Nadu coast during the next 24 hours. Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall Over South TN, Puducherry on March 2; Below Normal Max Temperatures Likely in Northern Plains From March.

Tweet by IMD:

A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal in the morning of today, the 3rd March. To move towards North Tamil Nadu coast during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/eZVvFVxZpO — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 3, 2022

Due to this, strong winds gusting up to 60 kmph are expected over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal along Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts between March 3 and March 6.

The minimum temperature in Delhi will be 12 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature will be 28 degrees Celcius. Similarly, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai will be 26 degrees Celcius and 34 degrees Celcius respectively.

