Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The current government in North East is paying more attention than ever to its growth. The beauty, abundance, and promise of that region of the country are what captivate not just the rest of India but the entire world.

This can be safely testified by the France consul general Didier Henri Marie Talpain, who expressed keen interest to forge collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh in various areas that are mutually beneficial to both France and Arunachal Pradesh.

"France and Arunachal Pradesh could build collaboration in sports management, higher education and sustainable tourism," said the France consul.

He asked the Lower Subansiri district administration to prepare draft projects in these areas pertaining to Ziro Valley.

"As part of his visit to Arunachal, French Consul General Didier Henri Marie Talpain expressed an interest in developing the state's sports, education, and tourism sectors. Such collaboration will improve cultural exchange, the tourism sector and the educational and sporting infrastructure," Tweeted MyGovArunachal.

The governor, Lt.Gen (retired) K.T.Parnaik said that Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with eco-tourism, religious tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism potential, and suggested conducting cultural exchange programmes to strengthen the Indo-French relationship.

Arunachal Pradesh has the second largest forest cover in India and has huge hydropower and tourism potential, the Governor has informed him.

About the people and simplicity of the place, the France consul general said, "People should be proud of their culture and tradition, but at the same time, also think of the future."

"While in Ziro he thanked the people of the valley and Arunachal Pradesh for their warm hospitality and advised the local people to be proud of their tradition," @MyGovArunachal tweeted.

During his tour to Arunachal Pradesh, the consul general was received at Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner, by the local legislator and agriculture minister Tage Taki and DC Bamin Nime. Then he was shown the district museum, the Seeh water conservation and recreational lake and taken on a tour of Hong, Mudang Tage, Dutta and Hija villages. Later, a live display of 'Boha Beni' or the acrobatic swinging by performers on the 'Babo' or wooden pole erected during the ongoing Myoko Festival was displayed at Lempia village.

Myoko Festival is all about the rich cultural heritage and tradition of the Apatani tribe, who mostly live in Apatani Valley or Lower Subansiri district HQs Ziro.

The Myoko festival is celebrated on a rotational basis by eight Apatani villages. It is the time of the year when new paddy is sown in the field, and the residents pray for a good harvest in the upcoming months. The France consul was lucky to be in the valley in the middle of the 10-day-long festival celebrated by a different tribe every year.

Later a 'walk the talk' around Bulla village was planned to get a feel of the festival organized by Hari and Bulla villages this year. The guests were then treated with Apatani hospitality by a village host and DMO Dr Tage Kanno at his Tajang village residence before he returned to Itanagar. (ANI)

