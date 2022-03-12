Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has made a list of actions to be implemented as it prepares for its second term in the state, days after the party emerged victorious in the assembly elections.

Preparations to implement the promises made in its 'Sankalp Patra' - party's manifesto for the state - in the first cabinet meeting after the new government is formed have begun.

Over the issue of abandoned animals and stray cattle, the BJP government is considering options of setting up new cow protection centers and cow safari.

A decision is likely to be taken to pay the sugarcane farmers in 14 days and, if time exceeds, then the payment would be made with interest. A decision regarding the recruitment for vacant posts in many departments is also on the anvil.

Besides, preparations to fulfill the party's promise to provide free LPG cylinders on Holi are underway. There are about 1 crore beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme in the state and about Rs 1,000 crores will be spent on this scheme.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year. (ANI)

