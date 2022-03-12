Mumbai, March 12: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications via post from eligible candidates for the post of Peon at various locations such as Champaran, Purba, and Bardhman at PNB.

Interested candidates can download the application form on the official website of PNB at pnbindia.in. According to the PNB Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 36 Peon posts. The last date to apply is March 21 for the Champaran division and March 28 for Purba,Bardhman division. EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 25 Management Trainee Posts at eximbankindia.in; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For PNB Recruitment 2022:

The candidates are requested to send the application to "Dy. Circle Head- Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2 nd Floor, Sree Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan - 713103."

Educational Qualification For PNB Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who have passed the 12th passed or its equivalent are eligible to apply.

Age Limit For PNB Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 24 years.

Pay Scale For PNB Recruitment 2022:

The selected candidates will be getting a basic salary of Rs. 14500 to Rs. 28145/-. Candidates must note that if found providing incorrect information in the application form, the PNB holds the right to disqualify the candidature. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of PNB for more information and updates.

