Ballia, March 12: Police here have registered a case against 29 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly raising indecent slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiatyanath.

Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vais on Saturday said four SP workers have been named in the FIR while 25 are unidentified. The complaint was lodged by local BJP leader Shashi Chaurasia.

Vais said after the counting of votes and the win of SP-SBSP candidate Hansu Ram in Belthara Road Assembly constituency, the SP workers took out a victory procession and allegedly raised indecent slogans against Yogi Adityanath. Threats were allegedly given to kill BJP leaders, including the chief minister. Police are investigating the matter, he said.