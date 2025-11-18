Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Altaf Hussain, a dairy owner from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the many success stories of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP). This initiative has empowered him to leap into self-employment, and he's thriving.

With the support of JKREGP, Altaf has expanded his dairy farm, now maintaining 15-20 animals. He's grateful for the government's efforts and encourages other young people to explore similar opportunities.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Release Kist of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19.

"I have adopted the JKREGP scheme... I appeal to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and participate in such work... I express my heartfelt gratitude to both the Jammu and Kashmir and Central governments...," Altaf told ANI.

Atlaf Hussain, a resident of Chakhar village, Udhampur and also a MA passout in Urdu, alongwith his two brothers, applied for JKREGP and is currently the owner of his own dairy farm.

Also Read | 'Won't Quit Politics': Prashant Kishor's 1st Reaction After Bihar Rout, Takes Responsibility for Jan Suraaj's Crushing Defeat in 2025 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

"I used to be unemployed and sit idly in my home. So, I thought it's better to be self-employed rather than doing nothing. Through my brother, I learned about the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme, and through this scheme, I purchased four cows. I now own a successful business with approximately 15-20 cows. I would really like to thank the centre and state government for introducing such schemes," added Altaf.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) is a government initiative designed to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in rural areas. It provides loans up to ₹25 lakhs for individuals and ₹10 crores for cooperatives.

It also offers a 25-33% subsidy on project costs, with higher rates for SC/ST and women beneficiaries, to generate employment opportunities in rural areas, promote entrepreneurship and self-employment, and reduce migration from rural to urban areas.

Regarding how the scheme is overall benefitting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, both Atlaf and his brother Lal Hussain commented that, "If the youth take advantage of both the schemes, they can actually get their own established businesses. Rather than sitting idle at home, they are more prone to take the route of addiction. Just opening your own business can really help the monetary and mental state of the employed youth."

The Deputy CEO of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Jammu Division, is enthusiastic about the impact of awareness campaigns for the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMGEP) and Rural Employment Generation Programme (RGEP). He cited Altaf's success story as an inspiration for educated youth to explore self-employment opportunities.

"Atlaf has set the example for the educated youth, to not just wait for getting overaged while waiting for jobs, but to actually take the benefit of both schemes, to have productive use of time and actually create employment for others as well," said the deputy CEO of KVIB.

According to the deputy CEO, 3,000 units were established in the Jammu division last year. In Udhampur district alone, approximately 150 units have been established through PMGEP, and about 60 units have been established through RGEP.

The KVIB is committed to guiding aspiring entrepreneurs, offering offline and online support. "Our district administration is working tirelessly to promote these schemes," he added. The goal is to empower more people to become self-employed and contribute to the local economy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)