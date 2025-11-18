Jaipur, November 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19, celebrated as PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas. On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will participate in the state-level event to be held at the State Agricultural Management Institute, Durgapura. Similar programmes will be organised across all districts.

Since the launch of the scheme, 20 instalments have already been disbursed, benefitting farmers across Rajasthan. A total of Rs 25,142 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of the state's farmers under the scheme so far. PM Kisan 21st Instalment on November 19: Step-by-Step Guide to Complete e-KYC, Link Bank & Land Records and Check Beneficiary Status.

PM Modi to Release 21st Instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19

Honoring the Hard Work of Our Farmers! On 19th November 2025, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi will release the 21st installment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, transferring an honorarium of approx. ₹18,000 crore to around 9 crore farmers. Register now by clicking the link… pic.twitter.com/wn9Lo93pZJ — Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India (@MinOfCooperatn) November 18, 2025

Additionally, under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Rajasthan government has transferred Rs 2,073 crore through four instalments to support farmers. On Wednesday, Rs 1,332 crore will be transferred to 66.62 lakh farmers in Rajasthan under PM-Kisan.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on X handle, posted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19, celebrated as PM-Kisan Utsav Diwas." At the national level, Rs 18,000 crore will be transferred to 9 crore farmers across the country. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits? Know When Next Kist Will Be Released.

It is noteworthy that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year, disbursed in three equal instalments. To provide additional support, the Rajasthan government runs the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, through which all PM-Kisan beneficiaries in the state receive an additional Rs 3,000 per year.

The Central Sector Scheme launched on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family. It stands out as one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives globally, underscoring its monumental impact on facilitating financial support directly to the beneficiaries.

With a commitment to inclusivity, it dedicates over 25 per cent of its benefits to women beneficiaries. A farmer-centric digital infrastructure ensures widespread accessibility, ensuring eligible farmers across the country seamlessly avail the scheme's benefits.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ministry of Cooperation). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).