New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that from panchayat to the country's President, women are leading the way based on their strength and skills.

Earlier there was discussion about increasing participation of women, but now the discussion is on the leadership potential of women, he said.

Addressing a function to inaugurate a women's college building in Pune, Birla said, "Today women are ahead in every field. They are at the forefront in every field. With their increasing participation, India will rapidly move ahead with the goal of becoming a developed nation."

Birla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ensuring the availability of opportunities to women, in consideration of their important role in this endeavour. PTI JTR

