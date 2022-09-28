Mumbai, September 28: On Wednesday, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) released the JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for the counselling round can check the results by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. Candidates must note that the seat allotment result has been released for admissions to IIT and NIT+ admissions.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority also said that the online reporting, payment of fees, and uploading of documents by candidates can be done from September 28 to October 1 till 5 pm. Besides, candidates can also give their responses to the query during the same period. CUET PG Result 2022 Declared at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps To Check and Download Score Cards.

Steps To Check JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website of JOSAA at josaa.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "JoSAA Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result"

Enter using your JEE Main application number and password

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

In order to access their seat allotment result for round 2, candidates will have to login using their JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin. If candidates want to withdraw their seat or take an exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) then they can do so from September 29 to October 2. The withdrawal query response will be held from September 29 to October 2. CISF Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 540 ASI And Head Constable Posts At cisfrectt.in; Here’s How to Apply.

Candidates must note that there will be a total of 6 counselling rounds. After the final round is over, the CSAB counselling will begin. Meanwhile, the JoSAA round 3, 4, 5, and 6 (final) seat allotment result will be declared in the first and second week of October.

