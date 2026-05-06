India News

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): BJP MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday reacted to twin blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar, saying "Punjab is disturbed."

"There were two blasts in Amritsar and Jalandhar. Then Bhagwant Mann, CM of Punjab, gave a statement that the BJP is involved in this... The statement that Bhagwant Mann gave for political advantage on Arvind Kejriwal's orders without any inspection report is condemnable. Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, gave a statement which said, 'I would like to inform you that there is an attempt by the ISI. ISI is creating a fake narrative, and they are trying to show that Punjab is disturbed.'... These kinds of situations have been created in Punjab and Jammu Kashmir time and again by Pakistan and ISI through terrorists... The statement by the Aam Aadmi Party is the height of frustration of the INDI alliance," Patra said on Wednesday.

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Punjab witnessed two consecutive blasts on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar, however, no injuries were reported.

Jalandhar saw the first blast after a scooter caught fire around 8 pm outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters.

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Hours later, another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav later inspected the sites of the blasts reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and indicated the involvement of Pakistan-backed elements in these blasts.

Addressing the media after visiting the spot at the Khassa cantonment boundary wall in Amritsar, the DGP said the incident appears to be part of Pakistan's "ISI-design" to create unrest in Punjab.

"We suspect that since the anniversary of carrying out Operation Sindoor is approaching, this is a part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab," he said.

The DGP further stated that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and that a coordinated investigation is underway with the Army and other agencies. Multiple teams are examining human intelligence, technical inputs and forensic evidence to establish the exact nature and origin of the blasts.

"Today I visited Amritsar. Yesterday, a low-intensity explosion took place in the army area. I visited that crime scene... A low-intensity explosion was reported from the boundary wall of the army camp located at Khassa cantonment. After that, senior officers of Punjab Bomb Disposal Squads, Punjab Police and Forensic Experts were called to the spot, and after sanitising the area completely, samples from the exhibits were collected for scientific examination," he said.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday morning moved to secure forensic evidence and gather information from the sites of the recent blast in Punjab. The team will assist state authorities in investigating the explosion, the sources said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)