New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Central Advisory Committee (CAC) of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) unveiled the authority's action plan on Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) during the 43rd CAC meeting in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on creating awareness amongst farmers regarding the judicious use of antibiotics in livestock, aquaculture, poultry etc. as part of FSSAI's responsibilities under the AMR National Action Plan-II. Plans to carry out surveillance on anti-microbial susceptibility in food matrix to ensure consumers' safety were also discussed.

The Commissioners of Food Safety of States and UTs were directed to work diligently towards achieving the target of 100 food streets to be developed as 'Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets'.

The importance of surveillance sampling was also emphasized during the discussion. The states were directed to prepare their surveillance plans and conduct regular meetings with state labs and their officials.

The requirement of clean marketplaces and establishing health clubs in both State and Central Government schools along with the development of app-based models and literature in regional languages to encourage the younger generation was discussed.

States/UTs were encouraged to make efforts to create awareness about the importance and benefits of fortified rice. Regular sampling of the Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and its strict compliance as per the FSS (Fortification of Foods) Regulation, 2018 was also stressed upon.

A Guidance Document for Training of Food Handlers in the Canteens of Universities, Colleges and Hostels was also unveiled during the meeting to strengthen the food safety infrastructure. This initiative aims to train about 11 lakh food handlers working in the Canteens of Universities, Colleges and Hostels in the next two years.

Uma Shankar Dhyani, Executive Director (HR & Finance), FSSAI, and Inoshi Sharma, Executive Director (Compliance Strategy), FSSAI, were present during the meeting, which also saw the participation of more than 50 officials, including Commissioners of Food Safety (CFS), representatives from States and UTs, other officials from FSSAI and nodal ministries and members representing the Food Industry, Consumers, Agriculture, laboratories and research bodies. (ANI)

