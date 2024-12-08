Kolkata, Dec 8 (PTI) ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Sunday alleged that fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh are openly delivering sermons calling for the extermination of ISKCON devotees and their supporters.

In a post on X, Das claimed, "In the past few days, fundamentalists in Bangladesh have been crisscrossing the country in private jets, delivering sermons calling for the extermination of ISKCON devotees and their supporters... the inaction of the Bangladeshi government in addressing these fundamentalists is even more appalling."

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Linked to Organisation Financed by George Soros Foundation, Says BJP.

A purported video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, has also surfaced on social media showing a Bangladeshi fundamentalist leader allegedly referring to ISKCON as "a cancer" and urging followers to "uproot all ISKCON establishments" from Bangladesh.

Das warned that such unchecked hate speech and instigation could trigger mass violence against minorities. "These individuals must be arrested immediately. Wake up, world," he urged.

Also Read | BPSC Students Protest: Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Hits Back at RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Das, however, remained hopeful about a positive outcome from the proposed bilateral foreign secretary-level meeting on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)