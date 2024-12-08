Patna (Bihar) [India],December 8 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Sunday hit back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his "This is a government of sticks and batons" remarks and said that the present NDA government is not the goverment that rule throgh force.

The latest exchange words between the two leaders came over the alleged lathi-charge on protesting BPSC aspirants in Bihar

The Bihar Deputy CM said while talking to reporters,"It has been the misfortune of Bihar - 'jo log raani ke pet se rajkumar aur raja bante hain...unka shishtachaar aur ahankaar charam par pahuchta hai'... In dynastic arrogance, people like Tejashwi Yadav have forgotten that those who work hard for years and come to power with a motto of service - 'wo laathi goli ki sarkar nahi hoti hai'...," Sinha told reporters.

"Laathi goli ki sarkar jungle wale thai...They have been replaced by the NDA government dedicated to serve the people, "he added.

The students have been protesting against the change in exam patterns and the normalisation process. The protesting students are demanding that exams be held in 'One Shift and One Paper' to avoid the normalisation process.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier on Sunday claimed that CM Nitish Kumar is loosing his rein over Bihar and the future of the student is being jeoparadised

"This is a government of sticks and batons," Yadav said, taking an indirect jibe at NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar

"Bureaucracy is at its peak. CM is not in his senses to see what is happening in Bihar. He is unable to handle Bihar. The future of students is being toyed with. CM should clear that the youth who are disturbed due to the issue of server down ( and unable to submit their exam form) are not at fault, he should give them an opportunity...,"Yadav told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier, the former Deputy Chief Minister highlighted Bihar police's alleged action against Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants protesting against the normalisation process.

"Yesterday, we witnessed extreme brutality as BPSC students were beaten. They had been seeking clarification for several days, but only after the violence did they get a response from the commission. The Chief Minister oversees the Home Department and the police, and this happened at his direction. This is a serious matter. For three days, the server was down, preventing thousands of students from submitting their forms. Law and order in Bihar are deteriorating," he told reporters (ANI)

