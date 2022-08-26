New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has said that the G -23 is at the heart of the Congress party and is working to strengthen it.

Talking to reporters in Shimla, he said that the G-23 is not a separate group. "We never formed or named any such group. As we have been talking about reforms to strengthen the party, what's wrong in it. Whatever we have said is with the Congress President. Some of the issues have been resolved and I am hopeful that many more would be resolved in days to come," he said.

"What is wrong talking about reforms in the party? We are an integral part of the Congress party, many of us are the members of CWC, some of us are in the political affairs committee, and also in the task force after Jodhpur which includes me and Gulam Navi Azad," he added.

He said the Congress must stage a comeback and regain its political space.

"It is our collective concern that the party which has dominated Indian political space has now vacated it in many important states. We must make a comeback as needed for democracy. We need strong primary and block committees and also the strong district committees which will have to be accountable to the PCC. It is our duty that we should work towards strengthening the party,"

He said there is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the state.

"The Congress party is taking the elections in Himachal Pradesh seriously. If we follow the conventional way of party in the selection process of candidates, Congress will put up a strong fight in the elections here. There is anti-incumbency against BJP. Fighting in a united manner, we shall take advantage of this," he said.

Sharma said clean image, winnability and acceptance should be criteria in selecting candidates. Himachal Pradesh will go for assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

