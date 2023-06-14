Hyderabad, Jun 14 (PTI) The crucial G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting would be held in Hyderabad for three days from Thursday.

"#G20AMM2023 is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad from June 15th to June 17th. This event will witness one of the major impactful discussions where global leaders will be exchanging ideas to address worldwide possibilities in achieving sustainable agriculture," the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had said here on June 12 that three meetings of the agriculture working group were held earlier in Indore, Chandigarh and Varanasi. The final meeting is in Hyderabad.

Besides India, 29 other countries will participate in the three-day event, he had said. Key persons from 10 international organisations would also participate in the meetings.

The main agenda of the meeting includes food security, sustainable agriculture for nutritional food, agriculture development under the leadership of women, agriculture and biodiversity, changes needed in agriculture sector to face climate change, Reddy had said.

