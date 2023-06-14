Vijayapura, June 14: In a tragic incident, a recently married couple was killed in a road accident in Vijayapura traffic police station limits in Vijayapura district.

The deceased were identified as 31-year-old Honamalla Teradala and 24-year-old Gayathri. The couple was married on May 22. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Dead As Car Rams Into Lorry Near Kondli Cross in Gubbi (Watch Video).

According to police, the incident took place near Solapur bypass in the outskirts of Vijayapura on Tuesday night. The deceased were travelling on a bike and collided with a canter. Karnataka Road Accident: Car Tyre Bursts, Collides With Lorry in Koppal District; Six Killed (See Pics).

The couple had gone to attend the birthday party of a relative's child. Honamalla worked in the education department. Vijayapura traffic police have seized the canter and are investigating the case.

