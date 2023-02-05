New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed officials to develop a food Street around the Salimgarh Fort and to connect the Qutub Minar with Mehrauli Archeological Park to convert the area into a heritage walk, officials said on Sunday.

Saxena had on Saturday visited several locations in the national capital to review the repair and revamp work underway for the G20 summit, scheduled to be held here in September.

The LG directed the land and road owning agencies to ensure that the green spaces on the Outer Ring Road along Yamuna are spruced up and made encroachment-free.

On February 2, Saxena had chaired a high level committee meeting to take stock of the ongoing works.

Saxena began his inspection visits from ISBT, Hanuman Mandir, Salimgarh Fort, Red Fort, Outer Ring Road along Yamuna and the Samadhi stretch, and proceeded to south Delhi.

Walking on foot, he instructed the officials to have areas around Hanuman Mandir and under the Hanuman Setu flyover cleaned and decongested, officials said.

The ASI was asked to deep clean and repair the walls of the Salimgarh fort and also repair the bridge connecting it to the Red Fort. Railways too was asked to repair and revamp the overbridge next to Salimgarh Fort.

He discussed the possibility of setting up a food street with the officials accompanying him, and gave instructions on the spot to got ahead with it, they added.

At ITPO complex on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, where the summit meeting is expected to be held, the LG reviewed the steps being taken by the Traffic Police and the PWD to ensure seamless exit and entry to the complex from India Gate and Bhagwan Das road.

Saxena directed the cleaning of an open drain adjacent tol the Old Fort and also reviewed the repairing of the lighting arrangements being done by the ASI.

While walking through the Qutub Institutional Area, Qutub Minar, and the Mehrauli Archeological Park, he expressed his unhappiness at the congestion in the area and uncleanliness on roads, footpaths, and pavements, officials said.

At the roundabout on the approach road to Qutub Minar, LG asked the Traffic Police to immediately explore the possibility of making the stretch 'one way' to congest the area.

The Mehrauli Archeological Park and the Qutub Minar Complex were decided to be connected to develop the entire area into a heritage walk. A 'baoli' in the area which has become nonexistent with silt and garbage deposited into it too was instructed to be cleaned and revived.

The Archaeological Survey of India along with the Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation under DDA will work together to implement the suggestions made by the LG.

They will also ensure the cleaning, repair and facelift of the historic Quli Khan Mazaar and the Jamali Kamali Mosque in the Qutub Complex, officials said.

Saxena also visited the areas surrounding Hyatt Hotel on Ring Road, Leela Hotel on Africa Avenue, Taj Hotel on SP Marg and Dilli Haat-INA Market to take stock of the makeover and refurbishing works being undertaken there.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)