New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate a pilot project for Hydrogen based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) on Wednesday.

The project is aimed at spreading awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and disseminating its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transportation powered by Green hydrogen is going to be a key technology option of the future with the significant application, especially across bigger cars, buses, trucks, ships and trains and best suited for medium to long distances.

Green Hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonize a range of sectors including road transportation and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

"India is committed to cleaner energy and low-carbon pathway for achieving accelerated economic growth. Hydrogen is a key element of the energy strategy and would play a key role in the low carbon energy pathways," reads the official statement.

The pilot project will be conducted by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the world's most advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions. (ANI)

