New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The doctors at a private hospital in New Delhi successfully treated a young woman suffering from a rare and life-threatening condition caused by gallbladder stones.

The 36-year-old patient, who had been battling discomfort for several months, came to the hospital with severe nausea, vomiting, bloating, and an inability to eat for five days.

Also Read | L2 Empuraan: Following Outrage From Right-Wing Supporters, Mohanlal- Prithviraj Film Implement 17 Cuts.

Dr Tarun Mittal, Vice Chairman & Head of Unit-3 in the Department of Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was quick to act, ordering a CECT abdomen scan. The scan revealed a rare condition--gastric outlet obstruction (GOO) caused by a cholecystogastric fistula, where a stone had traveled from the gallbladder to the stomach, creating a communication (fistula) between the two organs. The stone became lodged in the stomach, causing a complete obstruction.

"This rare condition posed significant risks, as the patient's symptoms were severe and did not improve with initial treatments. The situation escalated further as an upper GI endoscopy was not possible due to the obstruction. The patient was promptly prepared for surgery," stated the hospital.

Also Read | Dog Memorial at Raigad Fort: 'No Need To Create Controversy Over Any Issue', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"Under the expert guidance of Dr Tarun Mittal and his surgical team, including Dr Ashish Dey, Dr Anmol Ahuja, and Dr Shresth Manglik, a laparoscopic surgery was performed to repair the fistula and remove the gallbladder along with the stones. The procedure, which was executed with advanced laparoscopic techniques, successfully resolved the patient's condition, ensuring minimal recovery time," it explained further.

The patient made a full recovery and was discharged in stable condition after just two days in the hospital.

Dr Mittal noted that patients often ignore the early symptoms of gallstones, leading to potentially severe complications such as jaundice, stones in the common bile duct (CBD), and pancreatitis, which not only cause significant physical and mental stress but can also lead to substantial financial burdens.

He added, "Laparoscopic surgery, while requiring highly skilled expertise and advanced equipment, is a safe and effective treatment for such complex cases. Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial in preventing these dangerous complications."

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of timely medical attention and the potential dangers of untreated gallbladder stones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)