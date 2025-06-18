Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] June 18 (ANI): Congress leaders and workers enter into a scuffle with police on Wednesday as they protested against the recent Gopalpur beach gang rape case. The protesters, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, were marching towards the CM's residence when they were stopped by the police. The police detained several Congress leaders and workers during the protest.

Earlier, the horrific gang-rape of a 20-year-old college student at the Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district sparked a row with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) calling it a "complete breakdown" of law and order.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, expressing shock over the incident, demanded strict action against the perpetrator while advising the BJP-led government to be more "vigilant" in preventing the "increasing atrocities against women."

"The news of the gang-rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned. The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned. The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state," Patnaik wrote on X.

The opposition party have submitted a memorandum to the Behrampur Superintendent of Police regarding the incident expressing grave concern over the rape of the college student, saying that such incident reflect "complete breakdown " of law and order."

"The Leaders and representatives of Biju Janata Dal wish to express our deep anguish and grave concern over the horrific gangrape incident that occurred at Gopalpur beach on the 15th of June, 2025. This inhuman act has deeply pained the people of Odisha and has tarnished the reputation of the internationally renowned Gopalpur beach," BJD wrote in its memorandum.

"What is even more disturbing is the recurring nature of such incidents in recent months within Gopalpur, which reflects a complete breakdown of law and order, an alarming increase in crimes against women, and a disturbing level of governmental insensitivity," the party added.

The police have nabbed 10 people - six adults and four juveniles - in connection with the gang rape of the 20-year-old-college student from Berhampur, who was out with her male friend in the Gopalpur beach on Monday.

According to the police, around 8 pm, 10 local youths, six adults and four minors at the beach overpowered the woman and her male friend. Three of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others kept watch on her male friend. The police immediately launched an investigation after the woman and her male friend registered a police complaint at the police station after 10 pm.

"After 10 pm, the woman and man came to the police station. As soon as the police reported the incident, they formed a team, and seven suspects were detained for questioning. The rest of three accused were also detained. All 10 accused - six adults and four minors - the adults have been arrested, the minors have been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Pleas will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board to treat minors as adults, as they are above 16. They are all 17 years old," Berhampur SP said.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condemnation of the heinous gang rape incident in Gopalpur, stating that strict and exemplary action will be taken against the perpetrators.

Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister termed it as "highly deplorable and a crime against humanity." He emphasised that no perpetrator involved in this act will be spared, and the strictest punishment under the law will be ensured, the CM's Office said in a statement.

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari assured that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation of the incident."The government is trying the best of its ability. The law will take its course, and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that law and order are maintained in the state," Suresh Pujari said.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous called the incident "extremely shameful" and said that the incident shows a complete "failure" of the state government.

Speaking with ANI, Sofia Firdous said, "On a holiday on a popular tourist destination like Gopalpur, this horrific incident happened in which 10 people gang raped a young girl. They also tied the boy. This kind of incident on a holiday shows the state government's failure. The government is busy with the promotion and marketing for one year. But the crimes against women are rising every day. More than 15 crimes against women per day. Gang rapes have become normal under this government."

She further added that the Congress will fight that girl and all the women who are unsafe in the state "We will not stop. We will fight for that girl and all the women who are unsafe in the state... The state government's attitude is quite evident. The people now know they cannot rely on this government anymore," Firdous said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the horrific gang-rape of a 20-year-old. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, directing the immediate arrest of all remaining accused, a swift and time-bound investigation, and the provision of free medical and psychological support for the survivor, the body said in a statement.

The NCW sought an action-taken report from the Odisha government within three days and demanded compensation for the victim under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

