Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 20 (ANI): A gangster linked to the Dilpreet Baba gang was injured in a police encounter with Jalandhar Rural Police near Kalra village in Adampur.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, a resident of Binjon village, Hoshiarpur. He is reportedly involved in more than 15 criminal cases.

Also Read | Gurugram Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Krishna Furniture Warehouse in Haryana, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

According to police officials, a team led by DSP (Detective) Inderjit Singh set up a checkpoint at Kalra village based on a tip-off.

On spotting the police, the accused tried to flee and opened fire. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring him in the leg.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Monetary Dispute Turns Ugly, Man Bites Off Woman's Finger.

SSP (Rural) Harvinder Singh Virk also arrived at the scene following the encounter. Two pistols and a large quantity of narcotics were recovered from the accused, who was traveling in a Bolero pickup. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, In a significant counter-espionage operation, Gurdaspur Police thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending two persons involved in leaking sensitive military information.

On May 15, credible intelligence inputs indicated that Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh were engaged in sharing classified details related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, & Jammu and Kashmir - with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI.

Acting swiftly, the police has arrested both suspects. Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs. The police team has also recovered 3 mobile phones and 8 live cartridges (.30 bore) from their possession. Preliminary findings establish that the accused were in direct contact with ISI handlers and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces. FIR has been registered under the Official Secrets Act at PS Dorangala. The investigation continues, and more disclosures are expected as the probe deepens.

The Punjab Police said it stands strong with the Indian Army and remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of the armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)