Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) A pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) leaked after it got damaged during some excavation work in the western suburb of Dahisar here on Friday, an official said.

The gas leak occurred around 3 pm at Jarimari Garden on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the Anand Nagar locality, where a civic contractor was carrying out excavation work for a drainage line, he said.

Also Read | Kanam Rajendran Dies: Kerala Unit CPI Chief Passes Away at 73.

Following the incident, the gas supply was affected in Dahisar (east), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Link road, Anand Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and Avdhoot Nagar areas, the official said.

The MGL, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade and other agencies are engaged in the restoration work, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Balloon Seller Stabs Married Woman to Death During Kartik Purnima Fair in Balaghat, Love Affair Angle Being Probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)