Balaghat, December 8: In what appears to be a case of suspected murder arising from a complex love affair, a chilling incident unfolded during Kartik Purnima celebrations in Rampayali village, Balaghat district. According to a Times of India report, the victim, Deepika Aggarwal, aged 30, accompanied her husband, Akshay Aggarwal, to the Kartik fair. The joyful atmosphere took a sinister turn when they encountered Ramrao Banjare (32), a balloon seller from Washim, Maharashtra, who allegedly launched a fatal assault on Deepika.

As per reports, the incident occurred as the couple was returning home on a scooter after attending the fair. Near the bus stand around 9 pm on Thursday, December 7, Ramrao intercepted them, brandishing a knife and targeting Akshay. In a heinous act, Ramrao repeatedly stabbed Deepika in the stomach and chest. Despite efforts to rush her to Varasivani Hospital for emergency medical aid, she succumbed to her critical injuries. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Caught Talking to Youth on Mobile Phone, Wife Pours Boiling Oil on Husband's Private Parts in Gwalior, FIR Registered.

Vigilant villagers apprehended the accused, Ramrao, and promptly alerted the police, leading to his arrest. The motive behind the assailant's actions remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Adding a layer of complexity, both Ramrao and Deepika hailed from Maharashtra, having studied together in the same college, as per sources. Deepika, who had recently married Akshay Aggarwal of Rampayali in January, resided in Rampayali after her marriage. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies After JCB Tyre Explodes in Chhatarpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces Online.

Akshay's father, Prakash Aggarwal, is a well-respected hardware businessman within the community. Balaghat SP Saurabh Sumar stated, "It is clear that the woman and the accused were known to each other and had studied in the same college. The exact reason behind the murder is not clear yet." The police are diligently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident, initially categorising it as a murder related to a love affair.

