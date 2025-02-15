Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 15 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani and some other members of his family, visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, one of the most revered Sufi shrines in the world.

They offered "makhmali chadar" and flowers at the revered shrine.

Also Read | Elizabeth Colburn 'ISI Connection' Controversy: 'Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's Wife Had Connections With Pakistani Intelligence Agency' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Leaders (Watch Video).

Gautam Adani and Priti Adani and Rajesh Adani, and Shilin Adani were warmly welcomed to the 11th-century Sufi shrine by Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin, Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman, Chishty Foundation.

"Prayers for prosperity and well-being of all," Gautam Adani said in a post on X. The post was accompanied by photographs from his visit to the Sufi shrine.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Sexually Harassed by Her Uncle, 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide; Suspect Held After Gunfight With Police.

The members of the Adani family visited the revered Sufi shrine to offer prayers of gratitude, seeking divine blessings for the prosperity of the people of India and for global peace and harmony, a release said.

"The visit symbolized a profound commitment to the spiritual values of inclusivity, unconditional love, service, and devotion--principles that Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty (RA) preached and lived by," it said.

During the occasion, Haji Syed Salman Chishty conferred 'Global Peace Award' upon Gautam Adani, "recognizing his exceptional leadership, visionary contributions, philanthropic initiatives, and unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes".

The Adani Group has been at the forefront of nation-building, socio-economic upliftment, and global development, playing a vital role in fostering progress, sustainability, and inclusive growth, the release said.

"Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (RA) preached the message of universal love, service to humanity, and peace. Gautam Adaniji and his blessed family have embodied these principles through their tireless commitment to the well-being of millions. We extend our heartfelt prayers for their continued success in uplifting communities, empowering the underprivileged, and contributing to a more peaceful and prosperous world," Haji Salman Chishty said.

Gautam Adani expressed his deep gratitude and reverence for the blessings received at Ajmer Sharif, emphasizing the importance of spiritual values in guiding ethical leadership and social responsibility.

A special pure vegetarian langar was also prepared and served on behalf of the Adani family to thousands of people present at Dargah Ajmer Sharif.

The visit concluded with special Dua-e-Khair (prayers for well-being) for India's progress, global harmony, and collective prosperity, reinforcing the enduring connection between spiritual wisdom and responsible leadership.

The Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty (RA), also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (RA), is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in the world, attracting millions of devotees from all walks of life. It stands as a shining light of peace, unity, and divine blessings, welcoming seekers from across the globe.

The release said Haji Syed Salman Chishty, continues to uphold the legacy of Hazrat Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (RA) by engaging in interfaith harmony, humanitarian services, and spiritual enlightenment, promoting the universal message of "Love towards all, malice towards none."

Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju had last month unveiled several initiatives to enhance the experience and convenience of pilgrims visiting the Dargah.

The initiatives included the release of the Operations Manual for Urs, the launch of the official Dargah Web Portal, and the introduction of the "Garib Nawaz" App. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)