Mumbai, November 3: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani lauded India’s historic triumph in the Women’s World Cup, calling it a victory that celebrates spirit, grace, and the dreams of millions of girls across the nation. India beat South Africa by 52 runs here at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium to win its maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup crown. After years of heartbreak the Women in Blue finally ended their year-long drought and lifted their maiden ICC title to be named the world champions as Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy in front of a packed home crowd. Indian Men’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Congratulate Team India on ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph.

“Congratulations to Team India!! What a victory for Bharat and her daughters! This is not just a victory in cricket. It is a victory of spirit, of grace, of every girl who ever dared to dream,” Adani posted on X.

Congratulations to Team India!! What a victory for Bharat and her daughters! This is not just a victory in cricket. It is a victory of spirit, of grace, of every girl who ever dared to dream. हर गेंद पे जोश, हर शॉट में शान, ये है हमारी Team India - देश की पहचान! Proud of Team… https://t.co/I4SHPuQkE1 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 3, 2025

He also shared a patriotic verse expressing his pride in the team’s fighting spirit, writing,

“Har gend pe josh, har shot mei jaan, yeh hai humari Team India Proud of Team India - fierce, fearless and forever Bharat (Passion in every ball, pride in every shot — this is our Team India, the identity of our nation! Proud of Team India — fierce, fearless, and forever Bharat.)"

The victory wasn't only special for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was one of five players at the tournament to be appearing at their fifth World Cup. The India skipper made her international debut at the 2009 edition of the event in Australia in a 10-wicket victory over Pakistan. Pramod Tiwari Hails ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Champions Team India, Says ‘Indira Gandhi’s Dream Fulfilled’ (Watch Video).

The host of Indian greats joined the current team on the field after the match to join in the celebrations in front of a parochial crowd of almost 40,000 people in Navi Mumbai.

