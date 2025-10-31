Is Video Showing PM Modi Ordering LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to His 'Friend' Gautam Adani Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Says Clip Shared by Congress Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, October 31: Today, October 31, PIB Fact Check took to social media to issue clarification over social media handles sharing a video and spreading false and negative narratives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The clarification came after the Congress party shared an Artificial intelligence-generated video showing a phone call between the Indian Prime Minister and his "friend", Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group. Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), Congress wrote, "Narendra Modi is upholding friendship. He is squandering the public's money".

The AI-generated video begins with Gautam Adani calling PM Narendra Modi and telling him that he is not doing well, and stating that all banks have learned that he gives bribes and gets work done. "Now no bank is giving me money," Adani adds. To this, the AI video shows the Indian Prime Minister rushing to Gautam Adani's help and asking him to take INR 33,000 crore from LIC. "Give INR 33,000 crore to my friend Adani," PM Modi is heard ordering an LIC official. The viral clip ends with PM Modi giving what appears to be a cheque to Gautam Adani. Scroll below to know if the video showing PM Modi ordering LIC to give INR 33,000 crore to Gautam Adani is real or fake? Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message.

PM Narendra Modi Directed LIC To Give INR 33,000 Crore to Gautam Adani? PIB Call Viral Clip AI-Generated Fake Video

PIB said that the clip shared by the Congress party showing PM Narendra Modi talking to Gautam Adani is an AI-generated video. The video was made using artificial intelligence technology. Debunking the viral clip as a fake video, PIB Fact Check said that some social media handles are sharing the AI-generated video to spread false and negative narratives against the Prime Minister. "Please remain vigilant against such digitally altered (AI-generated) fake content," the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau said.

Notably, the video comes days after the Congress party raised questions at the Modi government, claiming that the Finance Ministry and the central policy think tank NITI Aayog took steps to save a private company, the Adani Group. They also demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the matter. The allegations were based on a report in The Washington Post, which claimed that Indian officials "drafted and pushed through a proposal in May to steer roughly USD 3.9 billion in investments to Adani's businesses from LIC. Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

While debunking the viral video as an AI-generated video, PIB asked people to send suspicious photos, videos or messages related to the Central Government to them to get real information. PIB also clarified that the viral clip, in which PM Narendra Modi is seen ordering LIC to give INR 33,000 crore to Gautam Adani, is not real but a fake video created using AI. PIB also asked people to be vigilant against such AI-generated video spreading false narrative against the Prime Minister.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Video shared by Congress shows PM Narendra Modi ordering LIC to give INR 33,000 crore to his "friend" Gautam Adani. Conclusion : PIB said that the video shared by Congress is AI-generated fake video, which is being used to spread false and negative narratives against PM Narendra Modi. Full of Trash Clean

