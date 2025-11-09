Ahmedabad, November 9: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has said that clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI) will define this century, and our goal is to make India the world’s most sustainable intelligence hub. In a post on X social media platform, Gautam Adani said “our nation stands at the intersection of clean energy and artificial intelligence, the twin forces that will define this century”.

“The Adani-Google partnership at Vizag can help shape an India-led, energy-efficient AI future. Our goal is clear: make India the world’s most sustainable intelligence hub,” the billionaire industrialist added. Gautam Adani said last month that they are proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Adani Enterprises, through its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure at Visakhapatnam.

Adani-Google Partnership at Vizag to Drive India’s Energy-Efficient AI Future: Gautam Adani

"A monumental day for India! Adani is proud to partner with Google to build India’s largest AI data centre campus - in Visakhapatnam - engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence," said the billionaire industrialist in a post on X.

Gautam Adani said this facility will house the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) and Graphical Processing Unit (GPU)-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors -- from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance. "We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges," said the Adani Group Chairman.

Google’s AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India.

