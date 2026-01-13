Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday assured to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court to conduct pending polls to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) before June 30 of this year.

"As per the Supreme Court order, GBA Corporation elections will be held within the stipulated date. Necessary directions will be given to the State Election Commission in this regard," DK Shivakumar said.

The court on Monday asked the Karnataka Government and the State Election Commission to hold GBA polls by June 30, with the final ward-wise list to be out by February 20.

When asked about the Supreme Court's deadline for holding municipal elections, DK Shivakumar said, "The State Election Commission has filed an affidavit before the court, and that is a matter for them. The government will issue all kinds of orders. We need district and taluk panchayat elections. Whatever decision needs to be made as per the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, it will take that decision."

When asked about technical objections, he said, "Some people will file objections. A committee has been formed for that, and it will make a decision. The State Election Commission will conduct the elections, and we will give them whatever direction they need to be given. There have been rumours that women have been denied a reservation. I have not noticed this. If it is wrong, they will be asked to check it and correct it. We will not interfere in anything."

Shivakumar further clarified that the government will not "seek any time" to extend the date for elections.

Karnataka Deputy CM expressed confidence that people would support the Congress.

"When asked how challenging this election is for you, you said, "What is the challenge? It is my duty to conduct elections. We are empowering the workers, preparing new leaders. I am confident that people will support the work we are doing. We will win in all five municipalities."

When asked about the possibility of BJP and JDS uniting in the election, Shivakumar said, "When asked about the friendly fight between BJP and JDS, you said, "Let them do something. Let them hold elections together or separately. If they hold the assembly and municipal elections together like they held the parliamentary elections, there will be a direct contest." (ANI)

