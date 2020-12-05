Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the Rajasthan government might consider imposing curfew in areas where the coronavirus infection was high.

He directed officials to ensure action against those who are violating health protocols and endangering the lives of others.

Also Read | COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka Mulls Cancelling All Celebrations Between December 20 to January 2 Fearing Coronavirus Resurgence.

Chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation of Jaipur and Jodhpur through video conference, Gehlot said it was necessary that people follow guidelines and protocols to break the chain of the infection.

He said that if required, steps like curfew might be considered to protect the health of people, a release said.

Also Read | Narinder Singh Kapany Dies at 94, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Express Condolence Over Death of India-Born US Scientist in California.

The chief minister said it was a matter of concern that people were not following rules and ignoring guidelines like wearing face masks, social distancing and violating home isolation and quarantine norms.

In the meeting, the chief minister directed officials to conduct screening of people with symptoms of fever, cold and cough and spread awareness among people. He said people should be convinced to follow home isolation if they had come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

The chief minister also directed the officials of the Health Department to increase the number of tests.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Home Secretary N L Meena, collectors and police commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur, and other officials attended the meeting. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)