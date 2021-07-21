New Delhi, July 20 (PTI) A number of geospatial and digital technologies like Satellite Based Remote Sensing, GPS Based Equipment and Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, 5G, Robotics and Digital Twin, can be effectively used to combat the water crisis, according to a report by the Association of Geospatial Industries (AGI).

The report, which was released by National Mission for Clean Ganga Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, outlines key water sector programmes and projects in the country and provides an overview of how each of these programmes is currently using geospatial technologies, and how to improve technology adoption in the future.

Over 60 water and geospatial technology experts from across the country provided inputs for this report.

Given the population density and requirement of water for agriculture, India is heavily dependent on groundwater and is one of the worst hit countries as far as the water crisis is concerned. The government is making a lot of efforts to tackle this situation, a statement by the NMCG said.

The Association of Geospatial Industries, a geospatial technology industry body, has prepared a report titled, "Potential of Geospatial Technologies for the Water Sector in India".

"A plethora of geospatial and digital technologies, like Satellite based Remote Sensing, Surveying and Mapping, GPS based equipment and sensors, GIS and Spatial Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Internet of Things, 5G, Robotics and Digital Twin, can be effectively used to combat the water crisis," it said.

It is critical to use the latest and best digital and spatial technologies to make data-based informed decisions, Mishra said.

"These technologies help us in delivering better and timely outcomes for key programmes and help save valuable resources. I hope through such knowledge sharing, more and more government bodies will understand the value of geospatial technologies and adopt these for their work process," Mishra said.

He explained the various applications of the technologies in the Namami Gange Mission for mapping of different attributes of the Ganga basin. Various other missions such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojna, also have set up projects using these technologies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)